TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner, senior manager, technical operations for Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), will serve as chair of the Tire Industry Association’s Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC).

He will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser, a Big O Tires and Grease Monkey franchisee and former TIA Board member, who has led the council since its founding in June 2022. Lautzenheiser will continue to serve the council as a member.

“We are pleased Mark has agreed to be a part of the EVAC,” TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust said. “The council is playing an important role in helping prepare TIA members and the entire tire industry to safely service electric vehicles as they grow more popular in the marketplace. Mark’s experience as a former technician combined with his technical background and work at Bridgestone in supporting the company’s service technicians will help keep the council vibrant and effective.”

In his current role at Bridgestone, Ferner provides operational support to more than 11,000 technicians, including those working on EVs, at BSRO’s more than 2,200 retail service centers, TIA says. He is an ASE Certified Master L1 and L3 technician and a career-long member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.