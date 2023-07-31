 TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone

Mark Ferner, senior manager, technical operations for Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), will serve as chair of the Tire Industry Association’s Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC).

Related Articles

He will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser, a Big O Tires and Grease Monkey franchisee and former TIA Board member, who has led the council since its founding in June 2022. Lautzenheiser will continue to serve the council as a member.

“We are pleased Mark has agreed to be a part of the EVAC,” TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust said. “The council is playing an important role in helping prepare TIA members and the entire tire industry to safely service electric vehicles as they grow more popular in the marketplace. Mark’s experience as a former technician combined with his technical background and work at Bridgestone in supporting the company’s service technicians will help keep the council vibrant and effective.”

In his current role at Bridgestone, Ferner provides operational support to more than 11,000 technicians, including those working on EVs, at BSRO’s more than 2,200 retail service centers, TIA says. He is an ASE Certified Master L1 and L3 technician and a career-long member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

You May Also Like

TIA-ATS-Seattle
Hankook-Tire-Make-A-Wish
GRI-ATRA e
GT Radial Foruma DRIFT
News

ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Event in Europe

The event showcased the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Driving experience

ZC Rubber hosted a dealer conference and driving experience event for European dealers at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from July 11-13. This event provided an opportunity for the company’s European dealers and customers to experience and evaluate the performance of two flagship tires, the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The Tire Industry Association says the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair
SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
Drive Announces Partnership with Babcox Media

Babcox Media will actively promote Drive Expo 2023 and take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters.

By Christian Hinton
David-Saline-of-DRIVE-600

Other Posts

Doran Announces Tire Monitoring Integration with Samsara

Data includes notifications for cautionary and critical low-pressure alerts, rapid deflation events, and high tire temperature conditions.

By David Sickels
Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO
Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400