 TIA, Mohr To Hold Virtual Retail Tire Sales Class

News

TIA says the virtual retail tire sales class aims to drive dealership revenues.

Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and partner Mohr Retail announced they are offering a virtual retail sales and service (vRSS) course starting in May focused on the development needs of retail tire sales associates to drive sales and increase customer loyalty.

According to TIA, the new course consists of three, two-hour virtual sessions on May 9, 16 and 23 that will focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of tire shop sales personnel.

Session one will center on the customer, maintaining and enhancing self-esteem and providing efficient customer service. The discussion will include three service skills to create an environment where customers feel welcomed and relaxed.

Session two will cover five primary skills for helping customers make decisions when buying and enhancing their experience with additional recommendations. This class also will go over how to ask purposeful questions, sell value, listen to reinforce decisions, expand the sale and close the sale. 

Session three will delve into overcoming objections and gaining customer commitment and include the actual practice of the skills and strategies in small group breakout sessions. Students will apply a five-step service interaction to their own real-world scenarios and go over how to use what they’ve learned so they can apply it at their own place of employment. 

Fountain Tire Executive Inducted Into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Fountain Tire’s Brent Hesje named as one of four Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame Inductees.

Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, will be inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame this fall, in recognition of his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership. He was recently named a 2023 inductee by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT, which has granted the award annually since 1980.

