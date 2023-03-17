 Standard Motor Products Has Introduced 276 New Part Numbers This Year

New parts are for electric, hybrid, gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SMP-New-Parts

Standard Motor Products (SMP) says it introduced 276 new part numbers since the start of 2023. Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories and 43 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

SMP said this release includes a universal battery pack charging cord for electric vehicles, as well as a multitude of parts for hybrid vehicles. Brake pedal travel sensors are now offered for several hybrid models including the 2011-2017 Lexus CT200h and 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander. Park assist cameras are now available for the 2010-2012 Lexus HS250 and a power sunroof motor is now available for the 2013-2020 Nissan Pathfinder. A total of 88 new sensors, switches, actuators and connectors have also been added, including power door lock actuators, charge air coolers and vehicle speed sensors, expanding SMP’s powertrain-neutral coverage.

As part of its greater collision repair program, Standard said it continues to add to its extensive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) product line. A total of 14 new park assist cameras have been released for popular vehicles like the 2017-21 Ford F-250 Super Duty, 2015-16 Subaru WRX and STI, and more. Park assist sensors have also been added for more than 268,000 Volvo vehicles, and blind spot detection sensors are available for the 2018-22 Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus. A parking aid sensor connector assortment kit has also been added, which includes 64 popular connectors, for collision repair facilities and service providers.

Standard’s Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program has gained several part numbers, said the company. This includes sprockets for 1.9 million 2019-21 General Motors vehicles. Multiple VVT oil control valves have also been introduced, with new coverage for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2020-21 Cadillac CT4, 2013-16 Ford Explorer, and more.

