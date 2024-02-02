 SRNA names national sales manager (East) for commercial truck tires

People

Carlos Arguello has been with SRNA for over 15 years, working in corporate retail, regional and national wholesale and international sales.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Carlos-Arguello-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has named Carlos Arguello as national sales manager (East) for commercial truck tires. Arguello has been with SRNA for over 15 years, working in corporate retail, regional and national wholesale and international sales in the Caribbean and Mexico. Most recently, Arguello worked as a strategic account manager. Prior to joining SRNA, Arguello earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Florida International University.

“This is a great opportunity to learn and contribute to our commercial truck side of the business,” Arguello said. “My past experiences with managing teams and experience selling our different brands and channels have helped me understand and implement strategies on increasing revenue and market share.”

“Carlos has consistently excelled as a member of this organization,” Darren Thomas, SRNA’s chief executive officer and president said. “His understanding of the Falken brand and of the marketplace as a whole has played a significant role in his success to date. We’re thrilled to see him thrive in this important position.”

