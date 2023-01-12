 Choosing the Right Software for Your Shop

Tech is vital to our lives - trust us: we live in it.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Just like technology is vital to our lives, it is also vital to shop operations.

Not only does technology streamline the point-of-sale process and daily operations, but today’s software also offers solutions for customer communication, inventory, repair orders and more.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why you should consider streamlining your shop operations with technology and software solutions.

One of the most significant shop operation improvements in recent years is the efficiency of technology. In a repair order, software can help service writers quote a set of tires, order and pay for parts, calculate the time and labor for the job, and communicate with customers about the repair order.

This automation can free up the service advisor or technicians to do what he or she were hired to — take care of customers and service vehicles.

In addition to the obvious efficiency improvements, today’s software solutions can help shops boost their bottom line. The right software systems can also help net an increase in future sales by showing purchase and service history and allowing for automated appointment scheduling on your website.

Ideally, dealers should seek complete, fully integrated system packages that combine features like POS, accounts receivable and payable, quoting and estimating and more could set you apart from competitors who do not have these systems.

Why Winter Weather Affects TPMS

Winter is here, which could mean unexpected TPMS issues for your customers. In some parts of the country, arctic temperatures and massive snowfall create nasty driving conditions, opening the door for tire pressure issues to form and sensors lighting up dashboards. Related Articles – AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About the Future – Preparing Your

By Christian Hinton
Preparing Your Tire Shop for the Winter Season

Oldman Winter is starting to wake up. Before you know it, roads in many parts of the country will look more like skating rinks than areas to drive. While stocking up on winter tires may seem like the best option, things aren’t that simple. Related Articles – Should You Re-Use Wheel Weights? – Improve Your

By Madeleine Winer
Should You Re-Use Wheel Weights?

Imagine you’re replacing a customer’s tires. You have a little clip-on wheel weight in your hand you took off earlier and you think, “eh, seems alright, let’s just put it back on.” Well, this might be a mistake. Related Articles – Johnny g & Friends Wrap-Up: Advice from Successful Tire Dealers – How Touring Tires

By Madeleine Winer
Improve Your Business by Recognizing Employee Milestones

Technician shortages are affecting everybody. Even if you do hire someone right out of a technical school, there’s no guarantee that they will be high performers or have enough basic knowledge to do anything of use on the shop floor right away. Related Articles – What Data Tells Us About EV Hype – Classic Car

By Christian Hinton

