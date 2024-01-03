Sentury Tire assumes control of AvanTech marketing and sales

Sentury Tire USA assumed full control of AvanTech Tire sales and marketing operations, effective Jan. 1. Sentury said the decision was made because it wants to drive competitive pricing strategies that cater to the evolving needs of partners nationwide.

“This marks the inception of an evolution for the AvanTech product lines, positioning them as a formidable force in the commercial tire sector,” Maxwell Wee, executive vice president of Sentury Tire USA, said. “This move also strengthens our diverse range of brands and opens up even more opportunities for existing AvanTech customers to tap into our other available offerings.”

Sentury said its vision for the AvanTech TBR lineup includes a range of all-position; trailer; closed-shoulder; open-shoulder; long haul; and mixed service applications. Each tire is engineered to include proprietary features geared towards resisting tread wear and optimizing fuel efficiency, the manufacturer said.

Sentury wants a seamless transition for current AvanTech partners, including members of the Independent Tire Distributors Group (ITDG) — that means existing sales representatives will continue to serve accounts directly, the manufacturer said.