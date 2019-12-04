RNR Tire Express Honors Breast Cancer Survivors in Annual Campaign

As part of its annual breast cancer awareness initiative, RNR Tire Express (RNR) encouraged customers and members of the community to nominate breast cancer fighters to help honor their strength. Selected from thousands of entries, RNR chose to honor four women across the country.

RNR Corporate recognized a Tampa resident and breast cancer fighter, Trisha, at a surprise reveal event with her family and friends at her local store Nov. 19 where RNR presented her with a complete set of new tires, a full spa day VIP package for both her and her friend that nominated her and $1,000 in cash. Trisha, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer a week before her 32nd birthday.

RNR Tire locations from across the country teamed up to honor breast cancer survivors for the second year in a row. This year’s initiative kicked off in October, asking for participants to share the survivor stories of their loved ones for a chance to honor one survivor or fighter. In addition to the giveaway, RNR donated $5,000 to local cancer treatment facilities and encouraged communities across the nation to support the cause with pink tire displays, uniforms and décor at participating locations.