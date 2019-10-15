RNR Tire Express Jumps 22 Spots on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

RNR Tire Express (RNR) has been recognized as one of the top 200+ largest franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Times magazine. RNR earned the No. 271 spot on the list, an advancement from its No. 293 ranking last year.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is a ranking of the 500 largest franchises in the U.S. based on global systemwide sales over the course of a year. Through surveys and analyses of public data, Franchise Times’ research team deciphers which brands saw the most tremendous growth in systemwide sales based on the previous year’s performance and rank accordingly. RNR is trailblazing ahead in the industry, having advanced more than 50 spots on the list over the past two years. In 2018 alone, the company saw an impressive 26.5 percent increase in systemwide sales.