News/RNR Tire Express
October 15, 2019

RNR Tire Express Jumps 22 Spots on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

RNR Tire Express Jumps 22 Spots on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

Pirelli Designs Custom Variation of P Zero UHP Tire for BMW M8

Allen Rubber Wholesale Celebrates Fifth Annual Dealer Open House

New Vice President of Consumer for Goodyear Asia Pacific Named

Bridgestone Celebrates 50 Years of Retread Manufacturing at Bandag Plant in Oxford, North Carolina

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

Goodyear to Pay $6.73 Million After Man Dies Following Tire Explosion, Louisiana Judge Rules

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

RNR

RNR Tire Express (RNR) has been recognized as one of the top 200+ largest franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Times magazine. RNR earned the No. 271 spot on the list, an advancement from its No. 293 ranking last year.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is a ranking of the 500 largest franchises in the U.S. based on global systemwide sales over the course of a year. Through surveys and analyses of public data, Franchise Times’ research team deciphers which brands saw the most tremendous growth in systemwide sales based on the previous year’s performance and rank accordingly. RNR is trailblazing ahead in the industry, having advanced more than 50 spots on the list over the past two years. In 2018 alone, the company saw an impressive 26.5 percent increase in systemwide sales.

Show Full Article