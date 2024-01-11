RNR looks back on 2023 growth

RNR Tire Express (RNR) welcomed the opening of 15 new franchise locations in 2023, boosting its total store count to 193. The company said it plans to debut its 200th location in the summer of 2024.

RNR said part of its anticipated growth for 2024 stems from the development agreements signed in 2023, which include a territory agreement along Florida’s Treasure Coast and deals to bring RNR Tire Express to new states, such as West Virginia and Oregon.

The RNR team said it credits its expansion to senior leaders, including its latest appointment of Trish Deschenes. Deschenes joined the franchise in Q4 2023 as the new franchise sales director, intending to revamp the brand’s sales pipeline.

RNR was named to Entrepreneur’s 45th Annual Franchise 500 list, earning the brand a spot in the magazine’s inaugural Hall of Fame ranking for having appeared on the list for 10+ consecutive years. Additionally, RNR was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners” list, Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award, the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 and Franchise Business Review Top Franchise for 2024.