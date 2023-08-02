 Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire

Marangoni has entered a strategic partnership with CEAT Limited to provide tire retreading solutions in the Indian market.

Related Articles

“Marangoni is looking forward to join forces with CEAT in order to propose a premium retread to Indian customers,” Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group, said. “This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience, CEAT and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Through this partnership, CEAT Limited and Marangoni said they aim to expand their franchisee network, ensuring broader access to retreads tailored to customers’ specific applications. Marangoni said its Ringtread system, known for a splice-less retreading process, will be used for its established network of franchisees in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and upcoming locations in the National Capital Region and Rajasthan.

You May Also Like

Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
2023 Federated Ironman
News

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry

Mavis announced a partnership as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.

Mavis's involvement extends to a total of five Nascar Cup Series races. Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway recently, and will again next at the Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6), and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA to Host ATS Instructor Class in Seattle

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-ATS-Seattle
Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Five young fans were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Make-A-Wish
GRI Expands its Presence in Europe

The company acquired Atra Kecskemet to bolster its presence in the European forklift market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-ATRA e
GT Radial Scores High Finishes at Formula Drift St. Louis

Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis became a first-time winner in 2023 in his Feal Suspension/GT Radial Nissan S15.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Foruma DRIFT

Other Posts

ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Event in Europe

The event showcased the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 tires.

By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Driving experience
TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The Tire Industry Association says the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair
SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-