Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni has entered a strategic partnership with CEAT Limited to provide tire retreading solutions in the Indian market.

“Marangoni is looking forward to join forces with CEAT in order to propose a premium retread to Indian customers,” Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group, said. “This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience, CEAT and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Through this partnership, CEAT Limited and Marangoni said they aim to expand their franchisee network, ensuring broader access to retreads tailored to customers’ specific applications. Marangoni said its Ringtread system, known for a splice-less retreading process, will be used for its established network of franchisees in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and upcoming locations in the National Capital Region and Rajasthan.