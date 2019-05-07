Rema Tip Top Releases Cement-Free Extruder Rope Rubber for Retread Industry

Rema Tip Top has added an Extruder Rope Rubber to its cement-free Product line-up.

The MTR/RCF Rope Rubber is designed to extrude into the skive area without any application of cement or solution and provides an immediate optimum bond to the rubber of the tire, the company says.



“Many of our customers are already using this product and have found equal application to standard cement applied rope rubber and final cure performance shows consistent flow and cure durometer to our standard MTR rope rubber. Not applying and waiting on cements to dry saves labor,” says Joe Casebere, technical general manager.

