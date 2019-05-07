News/Rema Tip Top
May 7, 2019

Rema Tip Top Releases Cement-Free Extruder Rope Rubber for Retread Industry

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone Recognizes 116 Inventors at Awards Dinner

Rema Tip Top Releases Cement-Free Extruder Rope Rubber for Retread Industry

Uniroyal Tires Introduces New Mascot

Hankook Tire Debuts e3 Wide DL21 Ultra-Super Drive Tire

Auto Care Association Opposes Trump Administration’s Proposal to Increase Chinese Import Tariffs

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Ag Tires: Preventive Maintenance for Maximum Performance

rema-tip-tip-logo

Rema Tip Top has added an Extruder Rope Rubber to its cement-free Product line-up.

The MTR/RCF Rope Rubber is designed to extrude into the skive area without any application of cement or solution and provides an immediate optimum bond to the rubber of the tire, the company says.

“Many of our customers are already using this product and have found equal application to standard cement applied rope rubber and final cure performance shows consistent flow and cure durometer to our standard MTR rope rubber. Not applying and waiting on cements to dry saves labor,” says Joe Casebere, technical general manager.

Show Full Article