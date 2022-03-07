Reach Your Maximum Potential with K&M Tire!

The “best of the best” independent tire dealers deserve unparalleled support to take their business to the next level. You work hard to serve your community and take care of your employees, and in today’s competitive tire retail landscape, you must have the support to fulfill your business’ needs as well as your goals and aspirations for it. As an independent tire dealer, what makes your business special is its identity—you’re a pillar of your community, someone that truly cares and stands out for top-notch customer service. However, sometimes you don’t get the support you need to achieve your business’s maximum potential.

K&M Tire knows this, and that’s why its Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Program offers a five-pronged approach to take your business to greater heights. With 50-plus years in the tire business, K&M Tire knows your business—your pain points, the grit it takes to keep your business up and running, the heart you have for what you do and how precious your shop’s identity is to your community.

“A Mr. Tire dealer understands their identity, and it goes generations deep,” says Dave Miller, K&M Tire’s director of marketing. “They put their customer No. 1 in their business and that’s what makes them successful and the leading and most-trusted dealer in their area.”

Exclusive rebates and incentives, access to discounted supplies, flexible marketing plans and reliable warranty services are just a few of the perks the Mr. Tire/ Big 3 Tire Dealer Program offers. Let’s dig into them more!

Incentives & Finance

Mr. Tire /Big 3 Tire dealers are privy to numerous exclusive rebates and incentives designed to help level the playing field. In 2021 alone, the program shelled out about a half a million dollars in purchase incentives for its dealers. Not only do Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealers have access to tire manufacturer programs, but K&M also gives its dealers exclusive tire manufacturer add-on programs to increase their profitability. Did someone say $12 dollars back per tire? That’s the type of payout we’re talking about!

Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealers are also eligible for AG and Commercial volume bonus programs. In fact, if you increase your sales over the previous year as a member of the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program, K&M will double your payout. It pays to be a Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer.

Marketing

With an in-house marketing team, K&M’s Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Program has plenty of resources to help you with your needs. This includes custom marketing packages, mailers, social media advertising, signage, exclusive rebate ad boosting and SEO and SEM marketing options. The Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program puts all the power in your hands to level the playing field and promote your shop’s branding in your locale.

Parts & Oil Programs

Just last year, almost $1 million was given back to Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealers through K&M’s parts and oil programs. The program covers it all—OE wheels, custom wheels, TPMS, batteries, oil, tire registration—and the list goes on. As a valued member of the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire network, you are eligible for deep national account pricing on all things shop related. With this portion of the program so robust, K&M provides a Mr. Tire/ Big 3 Tire program expert to perform a needs analysis of your business. This can help you decide what avenues to take to level the playing field in your geographic area.

Office Supplies & Software

The Mr. Tire /Big 3 Tire dealer program has the resources available to ensure your location is set up for maximum profitability—whether its information on a new, state-of-the-art integrated point of sale system or simply a national discount on office supplies. This includes everything from pens, pencils, stamps and staplers to office uniforms, website development and software.

Warranty Services

When it comes to tire and service warranties, the Mr. Tire /Big 3 Tire program has options to ensure that your customers are the number one person in your business. Warranties made simple is the goal here. With vast SKU proliferation and surprise maintenance on most makes and models, customers should leave your shop knowing that they have a friend in the tire business.

“Your customers want peace of mind buying from real people,” Miller says. “All of the perks in the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer program are why consumers are so loyal to their local Mr. Tire dealer.”

To learn more about K&M Tire’s Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Program, click here.