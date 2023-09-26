 PRT Expands North American Aftermarket Product Offerings

PRT introduced comprehensive strut assemblies for various vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
PRT-NEW-PRODUCTS

PRT is extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket with 15 new products. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include models such as Subaru Impreza, Ford Escape, and Volvo XC60, in addition to brand new applications such as the Lexus NX300 2021, Chevrolet Malibu 2022, Honda CRV 2022, among others.

PRT said its products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“Our company is globally certified and recognized for producing high-performance products,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT, said. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions to our US clients by launching new items in the aftermarket that feature the same quality components used in the OE market.”

