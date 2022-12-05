PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT announced the arrival of new applications for sturt assemblies on light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include models such as BMW 5 Series, Jeep Renegade, Subaru Forester and brand-new applications such as the 2020 Ram Promaster 1500.
“These new products expand our coverage in the North American aftermarket, as PRT is always offering the best solutions with the same quality from the OE market,” says Bruno Bello, PRT’s director of category and marketing. “All new items are in stock and ready to ship.”