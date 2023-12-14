 Is There Value in Promoting Sustainability at Your Tire Shop?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Is There Value in Promoting Sustainability at Your Tire Shop?

Going green doesn’t necessarily make you or your business radical, unorthodox or unconventional.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Running a shop means you need to meet production targets and achieve business goals. So why add more pressure by setting your shop up with sustainability targets as well? In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why, despite the initial impression that green initiatives might be burdensome, it’s essential to recognize the benefits they offer to both the environment and your business.

Related Articles

First and foremost, let’s address the elephant in the room. No, going green or being sustainable doesn’t make you or your business radical, unorthodox or unconventional. It shows that you’re forward-looking and, yes, practical.

Implementing green policies in your shop just makes sense – from an environmental standpoint and a business perspective. Solutions like a rooftop solar system for electricity generation and a waste-oil heater for winter heating not only minimize environmental impact but also will contribute to significant cost savings for your business. Moreover, integrating simple practices like recycling plastics, cardboard and cans can lead to a considerable reduction in waste going to landfills and a decrease in reliance on natural gas.

A focus on practicality means finding sustainable solutions that also make financial sense. This might involve investing in slightly costlier but longer-lasting cleaning products, ultimately leading to savings over time.

Depending on where you are located, promoting sustainable practices through marketing can have a positive impact as well. Update your website to reflect your green initiatives and goals, utilize social media and your shop’s blog to showcase your progress and share your recycling efforts. By appealing to an environmentally conscious clientele, you can foster more customer loyalty.

By aligning your green policies with your shop’s vision and values, you not only contribute to a healthier environment but also potentially reduce costs. Embracing sustainability is more than a gesture; it’s a commitment to prioritizing ethical practices and responsible business operations now and in the future.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-winterprep
Drivetime_ Wilks
WT-linglong-1400x700
Video

Hunter Engineering Shows Off its Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering showed off how Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS works on a 2021 Acura TLX during the 2023 SEMA Show.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA

Hunter Engineering‘s Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, was on display at SEMA this year for the first time. Hunter said Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Why You Shouldn’t Call Winter Tires ‘Snow Tires’

Winter tires are designed to handle more than just snowy winter conditions. The term ‘snow tire’ doesn’t tell the whole story.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-wintertire
Honesty is the Best Policy for Shop Growth

As a shop owner, you must identify and eliminate any dishonest behaviors that seep into your operations.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-honesty
What is Your Shop’s Value of Time?

How you can safeguard the crucial resource of time from the many eager thieves who want to steal it from you.

By Christian Hinton
time value
Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

To understand where brake noise comes from, it’s essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise.

By Christian Hinton
brake noise

Other Posts

How Winter Tires Exemplify the Cost of Confidence

Remarkable tire professionals focus on why the product they’re selling is worth the investment.

By Jeff Wallick
Winter-Tires-Nokian-1400
Kumho Tire Sees Sales Growth in 2023 Despite Slight Market Downturn

Kumho believes its four-pronged investment strategy will cement the company as the No. 1 Tier Two tire manufacturer.

By David Sickels
Kumho-Dealer-Meeting-Shawn-Denlein-1400
Trends to Watch for in OTR Construction Tires

There is a tremendous amount of demand for machines that take 25-in. tires.

By Denise Koeth
OTR-tire-feature-– Yokohama-Construction-Site-1400
Continental Introduces New Valve Cap Tire Monitoring Sensor

The manufacturer said this sensor works with all of Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions products.

By Christian Hinton
COMBINE-WITH-SENSOR-Continental-Tire