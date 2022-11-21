Prioritizing Safety Can Give You a Competitive Advantage

You may have a shop in a state that has occupational guidelines for repair businesses. Of course, there are always the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (or OSHA) standards which are national safety standards developed specifically for workplace safety to prevent accidents or injuries to employees, customers and the vehicles you service.

Advertisement

In today’s world, it’s more important than ever to prioritize safety in the workplace. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we dive into some of the best ways to make safety the top priority in your shop. Automotive service work involves working with seriously big and heavy objects, combustible materials and dangerous chemicals daily. You should keep in mind that prioritizing shop organization, vehicle safety and even technician attitudes goes a long way in maintaining a safe workplace that your customers feel comfortable coming back to. When organizing your shop, one of the first things you should consider is where to place the fire extinguishers. It’s a good idea to have fire extinguishers readily available and suitable for all types of potential fires. Your equipment and tools also need to be safe and accessible. Keep electrical panels clear for three feet – and absolutely don’t store anything in front of them.

Advertisement

Shop organization goes beyond what’s on the walls and where things are stored. Make sure your shop floors are clean as much as possible – spilled oil, transmission fluid, or other liquids can put your technicians and even customers at risk. Make sure you clean up floors frequently and spills as soon as possible and make your employees aware of how important it is. When servicing vehicles, there are measures to follow to ensure everyone is safe. Be sure that the vehicle is stopped, turned off and the brakes are engaged before you start working on it. Never work underneath a vehicle unless it is adequately supported and stable. That means going so far as including jack stands even if it’s on a lift.

Advertisement