News/Point S
October 16, 2019

Point S Will Sponsor Women’s Handball World Championship

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Free Webinar: How To Grow Sales 20% Annually, Without Spending More On Advertising

Hamaton Inc. Extends Valve Stem Range for U-Pro Hybrid 2.0

Goodyear Honored on Newsweek's 2020 List of America's Best Customer Service Companies

Nokian Tyres Will Show New Ag Tire, Digital Solutions at Agritechnica 2019

Federal Tires Rolls Out Xplora R/T, Latest Addition to its Growing LT Line

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Goodyear to Pay $6.73 Million After Man Dies Following Tire Explosion, Louisiana Judge Rules

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

PointS-Handball

This year, Point S, which is already involved at a national and international level with the International Handball Federation, will be sponsoring the Women’s Handball World Championship in Kumumoto, Japan starting Nov. 30.

“It is important for us to be on the global stage because we are a global company,” says Muriel Clarke, international brand manager of Point S. “We already have over 4,350 points of sale across four continents and 37 countries and this is growing every year. And we feel it is important to encourage women’s sport because women make up over half of the world’s population but get significantly less support. We want to help address this.”

Show Full Article