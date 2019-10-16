Point S Will Sponsor Women’s Handball World Championship

This year, Point S, which is already involved at a national and international level with the International Handball Federation, will be sponsoring the Women’s Handball World Championship in Kumumoto, Japan starting Nov. 30.

“It is important for us to be on the global stage because we are a global company,” says Muriel Clarke, international brand manager of Point S. “We already have over 4,350 points of sale across four continents and 37 countries and this is growing every year. And we feel it is important to encourage women’s sport because women make up over half of the world’s population but get significantly less support. We want to help address this.”