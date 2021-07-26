Connect with us
Podcast: Tire Discounters Talks Franchising & Consolidation

Madeleine Winer

on

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Tire Discounters about the factors that played a role in the company launching its new franchising program and the overall M&A landscape in tire retail.
As we work to cross over into a post-pandemic world, the current dynamics in today’s tire retail landscape are making it ripe for consolidation as well as franchising, according to Tire Discounters.

“One of the things we hear from small business owners is that they’re worn out. They’re tired, and, quite frankly, that [the pandemic] was a very difficult time in their business history,” says Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, in the latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review. “We’re able to give some small business owners the freedom to move on….and give them a plan for their employees and customers.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2021, we speak with Ward and Dave Crawford, tire industry veteran and director of franchise development for Tire Discounters, about the company’s franchising program. We dive into how it works, what factors have played a role in the company launching it and the overall M&A landscape in tire retail.

In this episode:

  • Ward explains the market factors that influenced the launch of Tire Discounters’ franchising program. [0:40 video]
  • Crawford delves into the options Tire Discounters offers independent tire shops and entrepreneurs looking to get into the tire business, from franchising and investment to acquisition. [3:18 video]
  • Crawford talks about how the franchise model has changed over the years and what independent tire dealerships are looking for in a franchise partner. Over the past 25 years, Crawford has run marketing and franchise efforts for American Car Care Centers, American Tire Distributors’ Tire Pros and the Hybrid Shop. [7:15]
  • Crawford explains changes in the marketing landscape for independent tire dealers and how the horsepower behind franchising has the ability to take dealers to another level [9:52 video]
  • Ward and Crawford describe how the pandemic has fueled M&A activity in the tire industry [11:30]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play, YouTube and Spreaker

