Podcast: Tire Discounters Talks Franchising & Consolidation

As we work to cross over into a post-pandemic world, the current dynamics in today’s tire retail landscape are making it ripe for consolidation as well as franchising, according to Tire Discounters .

“One of the things we hear from small business owners is that they’re worn out. They’re tired, and, quite frankly, that [the pandemic] was a very difficult time in their business history,” says Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, in the latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review. “We’re able to give some small business owners the freedom to move on….and give them a plan for their employees and customers.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2021, we speak with Ward and Dave Crawford, tire industry veteran and director of franchise development for Tire Discounters, about the company’s franchising program. We dive into how it works, what factors have played a role in the company launching it and the overall M&A landscape in tire retail.