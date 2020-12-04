Dave Crawford to Lead Tire Discounters Franchise Program

Tire Discounters recently added Dave Crawford , a veteran in automotive service franchising, to lead the company’s new franchise program.

Crawford, who has extensive retail experience, franchise and dealer relationships and the company says has a proven track record for growing franchise locations, will lead the charge to welcome family-owned businesses to Tire Discounters.

The company says Tire Discounter’s franchise program will “aggressively accelerate” the company’s national growth by adding “best-in-class” franchise dealers to complement its 135+ corporate locations.

Crawford has 35 years of experience as a sales and marketing executive in the automotive aftermarket industry, including establishing and developing growth plans to build franchise locations for tire and automotive retailers. He is a nationally recognized speaker and trainer in the automotive aftermarket and a frequent contributor to industry trade publications.