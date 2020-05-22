Podcast: Servicing Shop Equipment in the Coronavirus Age

With businesses starting to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, mask-wearing and a slew of other hygiene practices have become the norm just to stay safe. So, how are equipment manufacturers working to service shops right now?

In this episode of “What’s Treading with Tire Review,” we talk with Kevin Keefe, vice president of service for Hennessy Industries, manufacturer of Coats tire changers and wheel balancers, Bada wheel weights and AAMCO brake lathes, to find out how they’re doing business and serving dealers during the coronavirus age. Keefe delves into what measures the Hennessy Service Network has taken to service shops’ equipment while keeping their technicians safe, and shares more about what the industry can expect to see from Hennessy Industries this year.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.