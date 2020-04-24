PLT Tires: The Basics & Beyond, Part II

In Part 1 of this exclusive series , we walked you through some general information about tires: sidewall, inflation and little bit of load-carrying capacity.

Click Here to Read More

In Part 2, we’ll further discuss the effect of tire pressure on specific tire performance, DOT information on tires and UTQG (uniform tire quality grading) markings.

Illustration 1: Effect of Pressure on Rolling Resistance (courtesy of Yokohama).

Illustration 2: Effect of Pressure on Snow Traction (courtesy of Yokohama).

Inflation Pressure

As stated in Part 1, inflation pressure has a direct effect on fuel efficiency, traction and wear. Illustration 1 shows that as inflation pressure reduces, rolling resistance and fuel efficiency will also be reduced. As shown in Illustration 1, a 5 psi reduction on pressure decreased rolling resistance by 13%.

Illustration 2 shows that as pressure increases, the snow traction index will be reduced, and Illustration 3 highlights the effect of incorrect pressure on wear. Lower inflation pressure can produce more friction on the shoulder area and cause early shoulder wear. At the same time, higher inflation pressure can cause more friction on the center area and result in early center wear.

Illustration 3: Effect of Pressure on Wear. The tire on the left is underinflated and the tire on the right is overinflated (courtesy of Yokohama).

Tire DOT Information

Any tire used on U.S. highways/streets should have a DOT (Department of Transportation) mark. The DOT symbol certifies that the tire is compliant with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s safety standards.

According to DOT regulations, Tire Identification Numbers (TIN) must begin with the letters DOT, followed by eight to 13 characters. The DOT information often identifies the manufacturing location by a code, tire size code and type code, followed by the week and year the tire was manufactured. DOT also requires the date code information to be marked on an intended outboard sidewall (certain exceptions apply).

Illustration 4: DOT Information (courtesy of Yokohama).

As Illustration 4 shows, the DOT code identified in this example is FDAPLJO4518. The first two letters, FD, identify where the tire was produced. The next two letters, AP, are known as the size code. The next three letters, LJO, are the type code and 4518 is the DOT date code of the tire. According to the DOT, the FD code assigned here is for the Yokohama factory in Japan. The AP letters identify the size and 4518 identifies that the tire was built in week 45 of 2018.

Highway tires, which are marked DOT, should pass all the requirements on the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) No. 139 laboratory testing for radial tires on light vehicles. This applies to all new pneumatic radial tires for use on motor vehicles (other than motorcycles and low-speed vehicles) that have a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,000 pounds or less and were manufactured after 1975.