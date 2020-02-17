Connect with us
Petlas Introduces New Industrial Tire

Petlas says the PtxND33 was created for improving productivity and efficiency of a broad range of applications such as loading, channel excavation, breaking operations or construction work.
Petlas has released a new industrial tire, the PtxND33.

The company says the new tire is purposefully created for improving productivity and efficiency of a broad range of applications such as loading, channel excavation, breaking operations or construction work.

The deep and wide lugs that are located on the tread ensure that traction is never lost on whatever type of terrain the machine is operating, and the wide tread profile provides a balanced feel on every condition, Petlas says.

Another feature that extends the tire’s lifecycle is the reinforcement on the sidewalls. This feature minimizes downtime and offers more resistance against cuts and punctures, Petlas says. Steel belts are also located under the tread.

The new pattern is introduced in one size, 460/70R 24, while seven more sizes are available for PtxND31, another Petlas radial industrial traction tire pattern built for the same applications.

