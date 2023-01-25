 Top Shops: Opportunities & Challenges in Today's Tire Industry

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

Top Shops: Opportunities & Challenges in Today’s Tire Industry

What is one thing that scares you and one thing that excites you about the tire industry?

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Tire Review Top Shop 2023 opportunities

As we head into a new year, there’s definitely some skepticism about what the tire industry—and the economy as a whole—has in store. I mean, we’re still recovering from the pandemic, and this year is slated to be the first “normal year” in a while. With that, though, comes both challenges and opportunities for independent tire dealers across North America. Yet, tire dealers tell us that one thing is for sure: the tire business will remain resilient.

Related Articles

To discuss the challenges and opportunities this business brings, we asked our 2022 Top Shop Winner and Finalists: What is one thing that scares you and one thing that excites you about the tire industry?

This is the second part of a three-part series of interviews with our 2022 Top Shops that we recorded last year during our Top Shop Event in Nashville, Tennessee last summer. Listen to what today’s top tire dealers had to say about the state of the industry as you prepare for the year ahead.

Subscribe to the audio podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can also read the full interview below.

Maddie Winer, host of What’s Treading: First, let’s hear from our 2022 Top Shop Winner, Telle Tire & Auto Centers headquartered near St. Louis, Missouri. Aaron Telle, fourth-generation president and CEO, says new technology is the thing he’s excited to tackle at his soon-to-be 20-location tire business.

Aaron Telle, Telle Tire: Something that excites me, I would say just the technology advancements of what’s taking place and the car industry as a whole right now. And you know, could use that as a fear factor or as an exciting factor. And I look at it as a great opportunity that there’s gonna be new doors that are gonna be open in our industry that we’re not even aware of yet, that we as independent tire dealers are going to be able to take advantage of and that will ultimately work for us and make us better at what we do. So we’re really excited about how fast this industry is changing from a technology standpoint and we look forward to being along for the ride.

And I think the unknown and the fear factor of, you know, look out at our industry and the great technicians that have been doing this for many years and where they’re at from an age standpoint. And the writings on the wall of, I just take tire for instance. And our top-level technicians and where they’re at age-wise of how much runway they have. And then the bench that’s coming up of how do we fulfill fill those openings And it starts with us and the investments we have to make. But that’s definitely a challenge that sometimes when my head hits the pillow, my head starts spinning about what’s going to happen or how are we going to maneuver around this.

MW: Now, let’s travel north to Best-One of Indy with 15 locations across the greater Indianapolis area. President Rich Elliott and Vice President Scott Monteith cite the business’s longevity as something to be proud of and excited about. Here’s Scott:

Scott Monteith, Best-One of Indy: Well, I think it’s exciting. First of all, I was born of the business, so now I’m here years later and I’m still in the business. And I still see an exciting future ahead for our organization as well as our industry. But it does come with challenges. I think electric vehicles are going to be a challenge for the retail industry in the future. And I think it’s something that we have to address as a group. And so that’s the one thing that scares me a little bit.

MW: Both Scott and Rich agreed that finding talent is a scary reality looming over the industry. Yet Rich says the fact that the industry is a necessity will keep it moving forward.

Rich Elliot, Best-One of Indy: That’s the scary part for us is finding the talent that wants to do this kind of work. And look, so many of us have been around for a little while, just been around for a minute or so. And so we grew up in the hard work mentality. No matter how many hours it takes, just get it done. And that’s just not the way things are today with the younger generation and some of it’s hard to adapt to for us. But we’re doing a better job of embracing that and being more flexible, but still on your feet all day, you’re lifting tires, you’re doing a whole lot heavier hard work, and there’s no air conditioning in the shop. So it’s not throwing boxes in a warehouse kind of thing. And then I think the other thing that’s challenging or scary, I think is our ability to generate the gross profit necessary to continue to pay our people well. So inflation concerns are huge right now, and everyone wants to make more money and it doesn’t grow on trees. So we have to make ways to increase our gross profits so we can cover our increasing expenses and have money left over to pair people more.

An opportunity… This may sound like a boring answer to that, but we have a vital business, a necessary business, even during COVID, we were open every day. We came to work every day. Even though there weren’t as many people driving, there was still a need for our services, especially on the commercial side, because those trucks were rolling. So that excites me that we have a business and we’re in an industry that is vital and necessary and a huge part of our economy. So it gives me hope that it’s going to be sustainable into the future, even through the ups and downs.

MW: Now, let’s head to the east coast to see what the owner of Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment, with 5 locations in Maine, has to say. You guessed it: the owner is Don Foshay, Jr., and he agrees that the evolution of technology in the industry is exciting. Yet he sees the Right to Repair fight in Maine as a scary hurdle the industry has overcome.

Don Foshay, Jr., Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment: The thing that excites me is some of the things that we’ve been here talking with Coats about…just a centralized process of a customer driving their vehicle into a bay and having the technology to read that vehicle and get that information to the customer. Those things have been improving in leaps and bounds. And just to get more consistency of service in the stores. So I think technological advances are really exciting.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have car manufacturers that are very well-capitalized that really don’t want the independents having access to [a vehicle’s] information. That’s going to be a big battle here over the next two, three years. So obviously none of us are too excited about that. Right to Repair is in its infancy in Maine right now. But we’ve had some other things in the Maine state legislature where they tried to do away with a yearly vehicle inspection. They chose us to go up. We’ve got a store manager that has a great relationship with some of the state inspection folks. He went up and talked about the dangers of that. We will be more than willing to do the exact same thing for Right to Repair once it gets dialed up in May.

You May Also Like

Whats-Treading-1400x700-Tucker
Roy LIttlefield IV legislative issues
Whats-Treading-Top-Shops-marketing
Whats-Treading-Ohio-Tire-Automotive-association
EV Bizz

AAPEX 2022: What Tire Dealers Can Expect [Audio]

It’s that time of year again—show time! With about a month and a half before the SEMA and AAPEX Shows, we’re gearing up to bring you live coverage from both…and give you a sneak peek at what to expect at the shows this year. Whether you’re busy planning your trip to Vegas for the biggest automotive aftermarket event

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-AAPEX-2022

It’s that time of year again—show time! With about a month and a half before the SEMA and AAPEX Shows, we’re gearing up to bring you live coverage from both…and give you a sneak peek at what to expect at the shows this year. Whether you’re busy planning your trip to Vegas for the biggest automotive aftermarket event or taking it all in from the comfort of your desk chair, let’s dive into what you can anticipate seeing at this year’s AAPEX Show.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
The Latest Consumer Buying Data on Major Auto Purchases

The way consumers shop for tires has evolved over the years–you’re probably installing more tires from an online purchase than ever before and having conversations with customers who know (or think they know) what tires they need on their vehicle, thanks to the endless amount of information at our fingertips. The pandemic shifted consumers’ digital

By Madeleine Winer
Synchrony Financial Keith Mait What's Treading consumer buying behaviors
CEMB’s Expansion in the US & its Wheel Balancing Roots [Audio]

When it comes to tire equipment, your mind can spin at the many options to choose from in each category. Each company makes a wheel balancer, tire changer, aligner or inspection equipment their own by adding certain features aimed at helping tire shops save time. One company in this space that specializes in wheel balancing

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-CEMB-David -Martin
4 New Tires in 1 Year: Nexen Talks Product Strategy, Marketing Goals [Audio]

In the last year, Nexen Tire America has launched four tires in key segments with no plans of stopping. It has also moved its headquarters from southern California to Richfield, Ohio, to be closer to its R&D center, and has doubled down on its motorsports partnerships and OE fitments. So, how is the tiremaker faring

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Nexen Tire-Jason-Yard
An Inside Look at the Goodyear-Cooper Integration Process [Audio]

A little over a year ago, Goodyear acquired Cooper Tire for $2.5 billion, promising synergies among the two companies and streamlined services for dealers. So how are they doing that? What does it take to integrate two American powerhouse tiremakers? Related Articles – Bridgestone Talks Guayule Rubber, Creating a Circular Economy [AUDIO] – Commercial Tire

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Goodyear-Renee-Radabaugh

Other Posts

BKT Debuts ‘E-Ready’ Logo for EV-Friendly Tires

BKT’s E-Ready specification showcases its solutions for electric mobility and its commitment to sustainability.

By Madeleine Winer
BKT-E-READY-EV-Tires
Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the “best of the best” at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors
EVs, Fleet Management to Aid Commercial Tire Growth

The post-COVID market is bouncing back, which will drive market trends in 2023.

By Karen Schwartz
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

At CES, Autel Energy showcased its suite of EV charging solutions and an electrified 1969 Ford Bronco.

By Madeleine Winer
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry