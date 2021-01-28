OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has announced board members George Birsic, DD Coley and David Frame will be stepping aside to focus on their respective businesses and allow for new leadership on the association board.

Current OTAA President Jamie Hensley visited each of them at their businesses and presented a plaque recognizing their years of service and dedication to the industry.

“We so appreciate the contributions of George, DD and Dave,” Hensley said. “They have been fixtures on the OTAA board for decades. DD and Dave served terms as president and George was our treasurer for several decades.”

Birsic served 32 years on the OTAA board. Coley served as the first female president of the association and Frame served as the president of the OTAA from 2013-2015.