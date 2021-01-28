Connect with us
George-DD-Dave-OOTA

People

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

Current OTAA President Jamie Hensley presented each outgoing member with a plaque.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has announced board members George Birsic, DD Coley and David Frame will be stepping aside to focus on their respective businesses and allow for new leadership on the association board.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Current OTAA President Jamie Hensley visited each of them at their businesses and presented a plaque recognizing their years of service and dedication to the industry.

“We so appreciate the contributions of George, DD and Dave,” Hensley said. “They have been fixtures on the OTAA board for decades. DD and Dave served terms as president and George was our treasurer for several decades.”

Birsic served 32 years on the OTAA board. Coley served as the first female president of the association and Frame served as the president of the OTAA from 2013-2015.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

People: OTAA Recognizes Retirement of Continental’s Ed McMahon

People: Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket

People: ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer

People: SRNA Announces Four Executive Promotions

Advertisement

on

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

on

Up Close with Bridgestone's Riccardo Cichi

on

Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations

on

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect