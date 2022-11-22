fbpx
Garage Studio

Offering Perks with Tire Purchases

Madeleine Winer

on

It’s often tricky when you buy online because you don’t know what services will come with a tire sale.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss the services that independent tire dealers have told us they include in a tire sale, so you can get some ideas about what you can offer your customers.

Obviously when you sell a set of tires at your tire shop, mounting all four new tires onto the customer’s wheels, balancing them and installing them on the car is included. I mean duh…but what about everything else that goes into installing tires on a vehicle safely? Instead of offering these things as “optional” or separately, it might be a good idea for your shop to bundle these services into one big customer tire care package. When your customer sees that your shop is charging for services that lead to their car’s longevity and safety, chances are they will return, since you have their back.

In this “bundle,” or whatever you’d like to call it, I’m talking about services like wheel alignment, an inspection of brakes, shocks and struts and full TPMS service. These are all safety measures and preventative maintenance that lead to a quality ride for customers and a positive experience with your shop. Not only will offering these services will put more money in your pocket, but explaining them to the customer and why they’re important will set you apart from your competitors.

In addition, consider offering other perks as part of a tire sale that lasts the lifetime of your customer’s tire investment. Figure out how you want to charge your customers for them or offer them as a courtesy for doing business with you. Some of those services include:

  • Free lifetime tire repairs;
  • Free lifetime re-balancing and alignment checks;
  • Free tire rotations;
  • Free air pressure checks;
  • And discounts on other services like oil changes for doing business with your tire shop.

Communicate with your customers the difference between buying their tires from you versus competitors and you’ll win repeat business.

