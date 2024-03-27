 Non-profit to offer 'tires for life' subscription service

With the TireSet subscription service, customers can pay $19.99 a month and receive "tires for life" by upgrading through the subscription, the company says.

TireSet, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Cave Creek, AZ, is rolling out a subscription-based service that the company said addresses affordability issues for consumers.

According to TireSet, in the United States alone, millions of drivers face the choice between safe mobility and other essential needs due to the high cost of tire replacements. With the TireSet subscription service, customers can pay $19.99 a month and receive “tires for life” by upgrading through the subscription. The company says it is actively seeking investors and strategic partners.

