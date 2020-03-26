Connect with us

News

Nokian Tyres Temporarily Stops Production at TN Plant

on

Nokian Tyres has opted to temporarily cease production at its Dayton, Tennessee, factory in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The temporary shut down will take effect this Friday, March 27.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Nokian says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the factory, and the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution in order to safeguard the well-being of Nokian Tyres employees and the Southeast Tennessee community,” Nokian said in a press release.

The company said it plans to evaluate the situation as it unfolds in order to set a date to reopen the factory. The closure will last a minimum of two weeks, and the factory’s leadership team will closely monitor all developments, as well as CDC, state and local guidelines.

“The safety of our team and our community is our most important priority,” said Dayton Factory Operations Director Peter Chia. “That’s why we are taking this proactive step during this challenging time.”

During the closure, cleaning services will thoroughly clean offices and production equipment. Employees will be temporarily furloughed, and the company does not plan to permanently lay off any workers at the factory.

Nokian Tyres said it will continue to take all reasonable steps necessary to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The temporary closure of its U.S. manufacturing facility will not significantly impact Nokian’s projected production volume or regional growth plan, the company said. Nokian Tyres will continue to supply customers through its regional warehouses located throughout North America.

Advertisement

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres Temporarily Stops Production at TN Plant

on

Goodyear Commercial Centers Open, Offer Free DOT Inspections

on

Continental Names New Product Line Manager of Ag Tires

on

Hankook Tire To Temporarily Shut Down U.S. Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect