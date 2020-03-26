Nokian Tyres has opted to temporarily cease production at its Dayton, Tennessee, factory in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The temporary shut down will take effect this Friday, March 27.

Nokian says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the factory, and the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution in order to safeguard the well-being of Nokian Tyres employees and the Southeast Tennessee community,” Nokian said in a press release.

The company said it plans to evaluate the situation as it unfolds in order to set a date to reopen the factory. The closure will last a minimum of two weeks, and the factory’s leadership team will closely monitor all developments, as well as CDC, state and local guidelines.

“The safety of our team and our community is our most important priority,” said Dayton Factory Operations Director Peter Chia. “That’s why we are taking this proactive step during this challenging time.”

During the closure, cleaning services will thoroughly clean offices and production equipment. Employees will be temporarily furloughed, and the company does not plan to permanently lay off any workers at the factory.

Nokian Tyres said it will continue to take all reasonable steps necessary to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The temporary closure of its U.S. manufacturing facility will not significantly impact Nokian’s projected production volume or regional growth plan, the company said. Nokian Tyres will continue to supply customers through its regional warehouses located throughout North America.