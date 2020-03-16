Nokian Releases Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 Drive Tire

Nokian Tyres has released the Hakkapeliitta Truck E2, a next-generation drive axle tire for extreme winter conditions, combining grip and safety with a low rolling resistance and quiet, comfortable ride, the company says.

“Compared to its predecessor, Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 has better stability as well as grip in both deep and packed snow,” says Teppo Siltanen, product manager at Nokian Tyres. “Also, the grip lasts longer, thanks to some clever tread pattern features.”

The company says the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 has peg siping that enables deeper reach, better worn grip and less tearing damage. A connected-block system brings consistent rigidity and even wear pattern, while the open center tread design and extra deep-reaching center sipes improve the tire service life, Nokian says.

Besides the improved grip and longevity, Nokian says it designed the Hakkapeliitta E2 winter tire to help save fuel and produce less noise.

“Often, good grip and a low rolling resistance are seen as two opposing qualities,” Siltanen says. “But we have managed to reduce the tire noise and rolling resistance while improving the grip as well, which is good news as the legislation governing noise and fuel consumption is also getting tighter.”

Nokian says the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 tire carcass has been designed with one or even two retreads in mind.

Nokian’s Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 tire will be available in Q3/2020 in sizes 295/80R22.5, 315/80R22.5 and 315/70R22.5. The compatible retreading material, Nokian Noktop Hakkapeliitta E2, will be available in Q2/2020 with tread widths covering the most common tire sizes.