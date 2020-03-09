Connect with us

News

Nokian Tyres’ U.S. Factory Starts Commercial Production

on

Nokian Tyres has started producing tires for commercial sale at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory

Production took place on schedule, and the company says it plans to steadily increase volume throughout the year.

Nokian says the factory will craft safe, sustainable products tailored to the needs of North American drivers, serving the company’s goal to double sales in the region between 2018 and 2023. Nokian Tyres made the first test tire at the facility on July 1, 2019 and continues to certify a growing number of tire models and sizes.

The 830,000-square-foot complex is designed to craft premium all-season and all-weather tires tailored to the needs of North American drivers, the company says.

Nokian Tyres will ultimately employ as many as 400 workers at the facility 40 miles north of Chattanooga. Currently, just over 100 team members work at the factory.

Advertisement

The start of commercial production is one of several milestones Nokian Tyres will celebrate this year, the company says. Later in 2020, Nokian says it will dedicate a solar-powered administration building that will feature offices, meeting spaces, employee wellness facilities and a sauna. The company says it is also building a highly-automated warehouse on the property that will be able to store as many as 600,000 tires. The company is preparing to introduce new products for North American drivers in the coming months and years.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres' U.S. Factory Starts Commercial Production

on

Wegmann Automotive, Hankook Tire Donate to Tornado Relief Efforts

on

Bridgestone to Show Tire Management Tech at ConExpo 2020

on

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Corghi USA

Corghi USA
Contact: Pete BurgessPhone: 513-874-5958
9325 Sutton Pl., Hamilton OH 45011
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect