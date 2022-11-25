Nokian Tyres will produce the Hakkapeliitta 10 and R5 passenger, SUV and EV tires with a new ice grip symbol that indicates subjection to rigorous testing on icy surfaces, according to standards established by the ISO.

To be eligible for the ice grip marking, Nokian says the tires’ ice performance must be verified through an internationally agreed-upon ice braking test by an accredited independent test laboratory. The tires must perform at least 18% better than a standard reference tire to receive symbols.

Nokian says consumers in North America will start seeing the symbol on their tires’ sidewalls as soon as this winter.