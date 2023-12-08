Nokian Tyres Adopts New International Ice Marking for Winter Tires

Drivers may be familiar with the three-peak mountain snowflake emblem that certifies a tire is tested on snow, but Nokian Tyres said a new emblem is now available to indicate strong performance in icy conditions – an internationally agreed-upon ice grip marking from Nokian. Consumers in North America can look for the ice grip symbol on labels and sidewalls of Nokian Tyres’ latest-generation winter products, the studded Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 10 and non-studded Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta R5, the company said. Both tires come in versions for passenger vehicles, SUVs and EVs.

Nokian Tyres said it was an early adopter of the new ice grip marking last year, and the Finland-based manufacturer also played a key role in developing the standards for the emblem, which were established through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The ice grip emblem indicates that winter tires go above and beyond with safety on ice. To be eligible for the ice grip marking, tires’ ice performance is verified through an internationally agreed-upon ice braking test by an accredited independent test laboratory. Tires have to perform at least 18% better than a standard reference tire to receive the symbol.