 Nokian Tyres Adopts New International Ice Marking for Winter Tires

Tires

Nokian Tyres Adopts New International Ice Marking for Winter Tires

Consumers in North America can look for the ice grip symbol on labels and sidewalls of Nokian Tyres’ latest-generation winter products.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ice-Grip-Symbol

Drivers may be familiar with the three-peak mountain snowflake emblem that certifies a tire is tested on snow, but Nokian Tyres said a new emblem is now available to indicate strong performance in icy conditions – an internationally agreed-upon ice grip marking from Nokian. Consumers in North America can look for the ice grip symbol on labels and sidewalls of Nokian Tyres’ latest-generation winter products, the studded Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 10 and non-studded Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta R5, the company said. Both tires come in versions for passenger vehicles, SUVs and EVs.

Nokian Tyres said it was an early adopter of the new ice grip marking last year, and the Finland-based manufacturer also played a key role in developing the standards for the emblem, which were established through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The ice grip emblem indicates that winter tires go above and beyond with safety on ice. To be eligible for the ice grip marking, tires’ ice performance is verified through an internationally agreed-upon ice braking test by an accredited independent test laboratory. Tires have to perform at least 18% better than a standard reference tire to receive the symbol.

EV Bizz

Nokian Tyres Joins Polestar’s Climate-Neutral Car Project

Climate-neutral tires are being produced for the automaker’s goal of a zero-emissions car by 2030.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Polestar

Nokian Tyres has joined a Polestar 0 project to create a climate-neutral car by 2030. The electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar’s project targets to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions stemming from the production and end-of-life of the car. Nokian Tyres contributes to the project by developing climate-neutral premium tires.

The target of the Polestar 0 project is that throughout the car’s supply chain, manufacturing processes, and end-of-life, all sources of CO2 emissions will be eliminated without offsetting them. The approach encompasses collaboration across the entire development process and value chain, from suppliers to retailers. Each component has to be climate neutral and so do their value chains. To achieve breakthroughs, Nokian said different stakeholders need to join its efforts and collaborate.

Read Full Article

