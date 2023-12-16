 Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has welcomed Nokian Tyres as the newest member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, an environmental leadership program recognizing Tennessee manufacturers for their record in sustainability. State and local officials joined leaders of the company for a ceremony at the Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory.

The tiremaker, based in Finland, has won awards for its sustainability and workplace culture. The Dayton Factory is the only LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production facility in the world and its LEED v4 Gold-certified administration building is fully powered by energy generated from onsite solar panels. The company said it recycles or reuses 100% of waste generated from production.

In 2021, Nokian Tyres received the Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award from TDEC in the category of Sustainable Performance. The factory also holds ISO 14001 certification, which validates Nokian Tyres’ strict environmental standards at the facility.

To become a Tennessee Green Star Partnership member, a manufacturer must be ISO 14001 certified or operate under an environmental management system conforming to ISO 14001, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization. The member also must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

