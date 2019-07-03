Products/Nitto Tire USA
July 3, 2019

Nitto Launches New NT420V Luxury All-Season Truck, SUV Tire

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. is releasing the NT420V luxury truck and SUV all-season tire.

The company will also offer an LT metric-sized tire with an F-load range rating in an all-season pattern, offering one-ton truck owners a proper load-rated application.

Designed with Nitto’s proprietary tire tread pattern computer simulation technology, the design of the Nitto NT420V carries on the great qualities of its predecessor with an all-new tread pattern, Nitto says. The revised tread block pattern reduces road noise, while the asymmetrical arrangement provides two distinct performance zones across the tread, the company says. The outer tread features cornering and dry handling performance courtesy of rigid tread blocks, while the inner tread adds wet-weather performance thanks to a higher void ratio and wide circumferential grooves.

The Nitto NT420V will be available in 32 different sizes designed for a wide range of 1/2-ton, 3/4-ton and one-ton trucks; full-size SUVs; and crossover vehicles with rim diameters ranging from 20 in. to 24 in.

The NT420V is available now for purchase at Nitto authorized dealers.

