 Nexen Tire Approved as OE for Volkswagen's Latest Atlas Model

Nexen gained OE approval for supplying Roadian GTX tires to Volkswagen's latest Atlas model.

Nexen Tire America announced new original equipment (OE) approvals for the latest model of the Atlas from Volkswagen. The Atlas is the largest model based on Volkswagen’s latest MQB platform and is a midsize SUV designed specifically for the North American market. It features three rows of seating, a standard suite of advanced driver-assistance features and a newly redesigned interior that has a premium look, the company said.

The Roadian GTX tires in size 255/50R20 for the Atlas will be supplied by Nexen Tire. The company said this premium SUV and crossover all-season product provides excellent braking performance, snow performance and wear performance, as well as a pleasant ride and optimal balance. Another distinguishing feature of the Roadian GTX is its improved wear performance, which is achieved using new compounds capable of withstanding instant high load pressure and tire deformation, Nexen said.

Additionally, the manufacturer said its zigzag tread design minimizes instantaneous tilt, and more stable driving is possible by strengthening ground performance, which complements braking and snow performance on dry roads at the same time.

