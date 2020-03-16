Connect with us

Mohawk Lifts Debuts New Brochure

Mohawk Lifts has introduced new literature for its new vertical rise lift.

Mohawk-Lift-1400x700

The vertical lifts range in capacity from 33,000 to 99,000 lbs. The vertical lifts are available in runway lengths from 23- to 48-feet long and are available in surface, flush or recessed mount versions.

The company says the vertical lift offers a variety of options such as rolling wheels free jacks, track lighting or galvanized versions for wash bay applications.

Detailed information is available by calling 1-800-833-2006 or by visiting mohawklifts.com.

