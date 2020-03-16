Mohawk Lifts Debuts New Brochure

Mohawk Lifts has introduced new literature for its new vertical rise lift.

The vertical lifts range in capacity from 33,000 to 99,000 lbs. The vertical lifts are available in runway lengths from 23- to 48-feet long and are available in surface, flush or recessed mount versions.

The company says the vertical lift offers a variety of options such as rolling wheels free jacks, track lighting or galvanized versions for wash bay applications.

Detailed information is available by calling 1-800-833-2006 or by visiting mohawklifts.com.