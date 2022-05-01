Connect with us

Midas Encourages Tire Recycling

Christian Hinton

Midas Total Car Care says it is encouraging auto owners to recycle by offering all who bring in their old tires to be replaced and recycled by the Midas shop a $50 credit toward new tires with paid installation. According to Midas, over 400 Midas locations will participate in this important initiative to bring awareness and action to this important issue.

Tires are designed to be virtually indestructible under a variety of conditions, and have traditionally been difficult to dispose of or recycle. Old and worn tires have been dumped illegally in lakes, empty lots, along the sides of roads, and in nature in potentially sensitive habitats. Others were added to landfills–and can sit there for literally up to 80 years or more until it breaks down or, if buried, may never break down. These are also fire and material hazards.

