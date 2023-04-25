Over Half-a-Million Michelin Winter Tires Recalled

Michelin North America (Michelin) is recalling 542,110 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires with DOT codes 0117 through 1423. Affected sizes include 225/75 R16C, 235/65 R16C, 205/75 R16C, 205/65 R15C, 185/60 R15C and 195/75 R16C.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, involved tires that do not have sufficient traction to perform in all-winter weather conditions. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles,” NHTSA says.

Michelin says authorized dealers will provide replacements at no cost to owners. An interim owner notification letter will be sent on June 12 informing owners of the safety risk associated with their current tires. Once the remedy becomes available, a second notice will be issued to the owners.