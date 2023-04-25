 Over Half-a-Million Michelin Winter Tires Recalled

Certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires will be recalled due to irregular traction performance.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400

Michelin North America (Michelin) is recalling 542,110 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires with DOT codes 0117 through 1423. Affected sizes include 225/75 R16C, 235/65 R16C, 205/75 R16C, 205/65 R15C, 185/60 R15C and 195/75 R16C.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, involved tires that do not have sufficient traction to perform in all-winter weather conditions. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles,” NHTSA says.

Michelin says authorized dealers will provide replacements at no cost to owners. An interim owner notification letter will be sent on June 12 informing owners of the safety risk associated with their current tires. Once the remedy becomes available, a second notice will be issued to the owners.

Fountain Tire Executive Inducted Into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Fountain Tire’s Brent Hesje named as one of four Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame Inductees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Brent-Hesje-Fountain-Tire

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, will be inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame this fall, in recognition of his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership. He was recently named a 2023 inductee by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT, which has granted the award annually since 1980.

Read Full Article

