Michelin Ranked No. 13 Among Top 50 Companies for Minority Engineers

Michelin has been ranked No. 13 by Minority Engineer magazine among the top 50 companies for minority engineers in 2019.

Minority Engineer is a career magazine for students, entry-level and professional engineers who are members of minority groups. Each year readers select the top U.S. companies and government agencies for which they would most prefer to work, or believe would provide a positive working environment for engineers who are members of minority groups. As the only tire manufacturer represented on the list, Michelin was included based on the results of an annual survey conducted in 2018 with randomly selected readers of Minority Engineer magazine.

In 2018, Michelin launched its first annual corporate diversity report, which highlights the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. The company created its internship and co-op programs in 2015 to attract diverse college students in the engineering field. Over time, both programs have evolved to create a pipeline for full-time positions. Michelin provides a full-time, 40-hour per week schedule with hands-on experience in a project that is assigned to each student, in addition to participation in community service and networking programs.

“Michelin is honored to be recognized for our diversity and inclusion initiatives for the second consecutive year,” said Dave Stafford, chief human resources officer for Michelin North America. “As Forbes’ No. 1 large employer, we believe that a diverse and inclusive environment enhances our strength and potential as a company, and we strive for every employee to feel welcomed, valued and included.”

In addition to immersive training programs that offer employees opportunities to grow and advance, Michelin provides business resource groups that are created and led by employees who have shared life experiences across various diversity dimensions. The goal of each group is to help employees feel welcome and included, support employee engagement, encourage professional development and support business objectives.

