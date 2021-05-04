Connect with us
Michelin-Brand-Campaign-Scooter

News

Michelin Launches ‘Motion’ Brand Campaign

The campaign’s concept highlights the breadth and diversity of the solutions Michelin offers around the world.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin Group has launched a new advertising campaign that will span television, digital and social media.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Rather than focusing on a product, this “Motion for Life” campaign celebrates Michelin’s role in facilitating the motion that is critical for life and human development, the company says.

The campaign’s concept highlights the breadth and diversity of the solutions Michelin offers around the world. The ads were filmed in nine locations around the world. French advertising agency BETC designed the campaign, which will manifest across media in North America and in every global region Michelin serves.

The campaign will demonstrate Michelin’s extensive range of solutions to make mobility safer, more enjoyable and more sustainable, the company says. The ads will be seen across national television networks and streaming platforms in North America beginning in May.

Michelin-Brand-Campaign-Car
Michelin-Brand-Campaign-Bikes

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental Extends Commitment to Sustainable Rubber

News: Cooper Tire Stockholders Approve Goodyear Merger

People: Direct Tire Owner Barry Steinberg Dies at 75

News: Goodyear Q1 Sales Up 15% From a Year Ago

Advertisement

on

Michelin Launches 'Motion' Brand Campaign

on

Sullivan Tire to Acquire Two Direct Tire Locations

on

BFD Solutions Releases New Tire Display Solution

on

Cooper Tire Reports 23.3% Q1 Sales Increase Over 2020
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut

News

TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Rocks-54-Tire-Rockhills Rocks-54-Tire-Rockhills

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Kyle and Shannon Rockhill, Rock’s 54 Tire & Oil
Connect
Tire Review Magazine