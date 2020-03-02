Michelin X-Ice Snow: Looks Match Aggressive Winter Performance

Amid 20 inches of snowfall in the Canadian mountains north of Montreal, Michelin North America debuted its new winter tire for passenger cars and CUVs that covers more than 80% of vehicle fitments on the road today.

The X-Ice Snow, Michelin’s next-generation winter tire, features new compounding technology, an updated tread design and availability in a whopping 123 sizes that will be launched over the next two years.

“We were really looking to create a versatile product that has maximum mobility and safety in all winter conditions – snow, slush, wet and ice – and not just [when it’s] new, throughout the life of the tire as it wears,” said Sabrina Garafolo, operations marketing manager for Michelin’s Canadian operations.

Michelin invited tire dealers, distributors and members of the media to put the X-Ice Snow to the test through various courses at Circuit Mecaglisse, a motorsports complex about 80 miles north of Montreal. Participants careened through the snow-covered course experiencing the tire’s handling, braking and cornering in deep snow, packed snow and ice against its competitors. Using Hyundai Elantras and Ford Escapes in different tests, Michelin also shaved each tire to 4/32-in. of tread depth to show the Ice-X Snow’s lasting performance as the tire wears.

“We took the opportunity when designing this tire to optimize the contact patch so that it could better distribute the stresses across the tire to optimize wear,” said Dave Cowart, product manager for the X-Ice Snow.

Michelin tested the X-Ice Snow on a handling track at Circuit Mecaglisse. Participants tested the tire against its top competitors in both new and worn states (4/32-in. of tread depth) on Ford Escapes.

Taking almost three years to develop, the X-Ice Snow was created based on feedback from tire dealers, distributors and consumers on what they wanted improved from the X-Ice 3, Cowart said. Their answer? A more aggressive tread pattern so that the tire’s look dictated its performance capabilities. Marco Troiano, key account manager involved in gaining that feedback, said it all made sense: “Tire dealers have a crunched window for selling winter tires and want one that screams, ‘I can handle the elements!’”

“A retailer is selling probably somewhere between 70-75% of their annualized winter volume in about eight weeks,” Troiano explained. “Because there’s so much volume going through those stores in a short period of time, the retailer themselves doesn’t have the time to go through all the tire’s features and benefits, so they wanted something where the consumer would come in, look and say, ‘Yes, it has the look as well as the performance.’”