Meyle Unveils its First Climate-Neutral Product Range

Meyle says it is now working with ClimatePartner to compensate for the CO2 emissions associated with its parts in the steering and suspension category. Meyle says these parts are largely manufactured at the company’s own plant in Turkey, which has been certified carbon-neutral since 2021.

“That’s good. But for us, it’s not enough. We want to be a driving force in a very heterogeneous and international sector,” says Florian Gaertner, Meyle corporate responsibility manager. “That’s why we committed ourselves to the UN Global Compact in 2021, and are systematically accelerating our sustainability activities and expanding them step by step.”

The next step, the company says, is to make all the other sites carbon-neutral. Meyle says it is also making an effort to reduce its suppliers’ CO2. By using CO2-reduced materials such as “green aluminum and steel”, the company is planning to further reduce CO2 in the future. The company has already reduced its use of plastic by around 4.4 tons a year, with further reductions still to come.