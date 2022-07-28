How to Be Both the Mentor and Mentee

Have you ever heard of the word “mentee”? Me neither – until a few days ago, I would have guessed that “mentee” was a type of coffee or some sort of T-shirt made specifically for men.

However, I couldn’t be more wrong. A mentee is a person who is trained or guided by a mentor. And, as we all know, a mentor is a trusted consultant – someone who advises or trains someone, especially a younger colleague. Think Luke Skywalker and Yoda.

So what does this have to do with our industry, especially when it comes to receiving or giving advice from or as a mentor? We answer that question in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

When deciding whether to be a mentee or a mentor yourself, you need to keep a couple of things in mind.

First, you are an expert. You can take on the mentor role because you know what is needed at your independent tire dealership. No one knows your shop better than you. Take the leap of leadership, and don’t leave it up to others to decide the who, how, and what is needed related to skills required for techs. You can be the mentor to your team.