How to Be Both the Mentor and Mentee

Have you ever heard of the word “mentee”? Me neither – until a few days ago, I would have guessed that “mentee” was a type of coffee or some sort of T-shirt made specifically for men.
However, I couldn’t be more wrong. A mentee is a person who is trained or guided by a mentor. And, as we all know, a mentor is a trusted consultant – someone who advises or trains someone, especially a younger colleague. Think Luke Skywalker and Yoda.
So what does this have to do with our industry, especially when it comes to receiving or giving advice from or as a mentor? We answer that question in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.
When deciding whether to be a mentee or a mentor yourself, you need to keep a couple of things in mind.
First, you are an expert. You can take on the mentor role because you know what is needed at your independent tire dealership. No one knows your shop better than you. Take the leap of leadership, and don’t leave it up to others to decide the who, how, and what is needed related to skills required for techs. You can be the mentor to your team.
As a mentor, when you teach your team or bring in a trainer, the purpose is to teach them and develop the basic skills required to become a viable part of your team. The instructors in a coaching program also look for input from shop owners like you. Remember your shop, thrives on individuality and broad-based skillsets that only you know or other industry professionals understand.
As a shop owner, it’s important to be both a mentor and mentee. As a mentee, you learning skills and more about the industry can be useful information to bring back to the shop. You can also invest in a coach for you. It doesn’t matter who you are mentored by, it’s just important that you have a quality mentor, period.
Whether becoming a part of a trade-school advisory council or being mentored yourself, you should get involved in the industry and share your knowledge. Don’t leave your future, your career or your shop’s success up to a flip of a coin!