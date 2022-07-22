Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis

Mavis Tires & Brakes and Melvin’s Tire Pros & Auto Service Centers announced they will join forces to create an automotive services brand. Together Mavis and Melvin’s will operate five Melvin’s by Mavis stores including locations in Seekonk, Massachusetts, and Kingstown, Smithfield, and Johnston, Rhode Island. With this addition, the Mavis family of brands will operate over 1,500 automotive service facilities across the country, the company says.

Under the new ownership, customers can continue to expect the same great service and value that Melvin’s has been providing for almost 50 years, with the additional benefit of the added distribution and product availability of a larger organization, Mavis says.

“The Mavis team couldn’t be more excited to welcome Melvin’s into our family of brands.” said David Sorbaro, Co-CEO of Mavis. “Melvin’s and Mavis both have a long history of providing friendly service and great value for customers’ automotive service needs, which makes this combination a natural fit.”

To ensure Melvin’s by Mavis becomes a leading automotive service provider, Mavis expects to retain all retail store employees in addition to hiring for numerous positions this year alone, the company said.