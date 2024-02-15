Mayhew Tools releases new small stud extractor

Mayhew Tools recently introduced a new small stud extractor. This new 1/4″ drive extractor is made to fit into small areas to remove hard-to-reach seized, stripped or broken studs and bolts, Mayhew said.

Working like a reverse drill chuck, users need to adjust the extractor to clamp the stud and then back it out. It clamps down on the damaged stud and maintains a grasp of the screw/bolt as it is removed. The extractor can be adjusted to fit studs from 5/64” – 9/32” (2mm-7mm) in diameter and it can be driven with a 1/4″ square drive, 13mm socket, or 1/2″ wrench, allowing the user to pick the best driver for the job, the company said.

This new 1/4″ drive stud extractor, part no. 29894, is in addition to the currently available 3/8” drive size. It is a single-pack, carded item and comes with a two-year warranty.