 How to Maintain Tire Equipment During the Winter

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

How to Maintain Tire Equipment During the Winter

Protecting equipment like tire changers, lift racks and wheel balancers from seasonal abuse is crucial.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Winter’s harsh elements are coming! Winter weather does a number on vehicles, but what about the equipment you use to service them? Wheels and undercarriages in some parts of the country can be caked with snow and salt from the roads, dripping corrosive grime everywhere as it melts.

Related Articles

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why protecting equipment like tire changers, lift racks and wheel balancers from this seasonal abuse is crucial to maintaining their performance and longevity.

While it’s important to regularly give tire changers an inspection and cleaning, make a point of it during the winter months. Carefully remove any built-up salt or standing water and make sure to lubricate key moving components like bead breaker cylinders, clamps and changer arms. Staying on top of basic maintenance prevents corrosion and keeps things running smoothly.

Immediately clean any spilled bead sealer or mounting lubricant to prevent residue from damaging seals or cylinders, especially during winter, as these chemicals can accelerate wear when combined with winter weather grime. The water separator is also a priority – drain and flush it completely, refilling the oiler with fresh oil adjusted to the proper levels.

Lift racks are especially vulnerable to the harsh winter elements. Use compressed air to regularly blow out slip plates and keep mechanisms clear of debris while doing service. Wheel balancers need regular cleaning too. Closely inspect tooling like cones, collets and speed nuts, replacing any worn or damaged parts to maintain balance accuracy. Remember to give pin plates a thorough cleaning and lubrication to prevent corrosion, swapping out any bent pins.

We still have a month or two before winter, so schedule a maintenance appointment with your equipment provider to nip any issues in the bud before winter’s effects snowball. Have a certified lift specialist inspect cables, pulleys and pins and check for troublesome hydraulic leaks. An ounce of prevention now saves major equipment repairs down the road.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

WT-nokian-1400x700
Scot-Bartec-TPMS
Continental-honesty
time value
Garage Studio

Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

To understand where brake noise comes from, it’s essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
brake noise

Brake noise is one of the most controversial topics in brake repair. Where the noise is coming from and determining the right way to fix something may be complicated. However, the root cause is simple - all that squeaking, chirping and groaning originates at the contact point between the pad and rotor. Let’s talk about why understanding brake noise is key to preventing brake-related comebacks in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-adas Inspection
What to Consider When Investing in a New Automotive Lift

There is a variety of lifts on the market in all shapes and sizes, from two-post to four-post to scissor and mid-rise styles.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-lifts
Tire Puncture Care 101 for Technicians

High-tech tires can still receive damage from road hazards, but you don’t see many drivers taking care of these repairs themselves.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-tirepuncture
How to Diagnose Anti-Lock Brake System Issues

ABS activation incidents ­involve the ABS modulator taking over braking or intervening to restore vehicle stability.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-antilockbrake

Other Posts

Continental to Include Tread Wear Indicators on ContiPT18

Tread wear indicators indicate when the tread no longer meets the minimum depth.

By Christian Hinton
VIP Tires & Service Executive Chairman’s Five Steps to Keeping Customers for Life

John Quirk says customers do not simply support VIP due to getting great service; it’s because his people build relationships.

By David Sickels
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400
Maximizing Motorcycle Safety and Performance with TPMS

While TPMS has been mandated for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and other countries, motorcycles are not yet a part of this legislation.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Talk-Motorcycles-1400
Testing the Off-Road Capabilities of the Sailun TerraMax RT

We took the TerraMax RT through the wringer – including sharp turns on steep canyon cliffs, cage-rattling rocks and high-speed merging.

By Christian Hinton
TerraMax-RT-featured