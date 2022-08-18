Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Service Possibilities for Hydraulic Power Steering

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

While the number of vehicles with electric power steering is growing, hydraulic power steering is the choice for some platforms and applications both new and old. When replacing racks and pumps, not much has changed. But the differences are in the details. More on this in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Advertisement

Some of the most often missed items when investigating a power steering complaint are the hoses. Underhood temperatures have increased and are even more punishing for hoses. If you see small black particles inside the power steering reservoir, chances are these are pieces of the hose, rather than the pump or rack.

High-temperature pulsations cause power steering hoses to deteriorate from the inside. The constant flexing and pressure surges result in the breaking off of small particles of hose, which are carried through the system and can lead to a system malfunction.

Loss of power steering can cause an accident – and the power steering fluid is extremely flammable. When it ignites, it is difficult to extinguish. Inspection of the lines is important, and any leak should not be taken lightly.

Advertisement

When you are replacing any power steering hydraulic component, it is critical to ensure that all the old fluid is flushed out of the system, as it may be contaminated. There are several ways you can do this with fluid exchangers or just draining and replenishing the reservoir.

Many vehicles also require the steering angle sensor, or SAS, to be reset or recalibrated after an alignment is performed or components in the steering system are replaced. Even if the SAS is out of calibration, most vehicles have ways to sense if it is traveling in a straight line. If the angle is far enough out of range, it might set a trouble code and disable the ABS and/or ESC system.

Advertisement

Power steering hoses, hydraulics, and the steering angle sensor are major components in hydraulic power steering. Understanding and knowing how to fix and repair these will give you more service opportunities.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter @Tire_Review and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service, and shop operations videos. Thanks for watching!

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Suspension Diagnostics: Where’s That Noise Coming From?

Garage Studio: How to Be Both the Mentor and Mentee

Garage Studio: Keys to Employee Retention at Your Tire Shop

Garage Studio: Solving Customer Complaints About Brake Noise

Advertisement

on

Service Possibilities for Hydraulic Power Steering

on

Understanding Electronic Suspension Controls

on

Why TPMS Tools are Used and How They Work

on

Use The Correct Signage at Your Tire Shop
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonPhone: 330-836-1090Fax: 330-836-1091
202 Montrose Avenue West, Suite 240, Copley OH 44321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Solving Customer Complaints About Brake Noise

Garage Studio

Keys to Employee Retention at Your Tire Shop

Garage Studio

Suspension Diagnostics: Where’s That Noise Coming From?

Garage Studio

Recommending the Right Pick-Up Truck Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine