June 11, 2019

Mahle To Give Away Yeti Cooler for National Automotive Service Professionals Week

Mahle Service Solutions is running a social media promotion in celebration of National Automotive Service Professionals Week, where Facebook users can enter to win a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler.

Contestants can enter the promotion by “liking” MAHLE Service Solutions on Facebook and commenting on the National Automotive Service Professionals Week post with “#ThankYouAutoTechs,” in recognition of the important role that auto service professionals play in the automotive industry. Entries will be accepted from 12 a.m. EDT June 10 through 11:59 p.m. EDT June 30.

National Automotive Service Professionals Week is celebrated during the week of June 9.

One winner will be chosen to receive a white Yeti Tundra 35 cooler July 2.

