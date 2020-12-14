Connect with us
Magna-m-Stacker

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Magna Tyres Launches M-Stacker Material Handling Tire

The company says the M-Stacker is built for use on reach stackers, empty container handlers and heavy-duty forklifts designed with a focus on improving the efficiency and productivity of cargo operations.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Magna Tyres Group has launched its latest addition to its material handling tire lineup: the 18.00-25 Magna M-Stacker (IND-4).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the M-Stacker is built for use on reach stackers, empty container handlers and heavy-duty forklifts designed with a focus on improving the efficiency and productivity of cargo operations.

The Magna M-Stacker has been developed starting from the company’s MB01 tread design. The company says the tire has been constructed according the following main focus areas:

  • Enhance Tread Design/Groove Area: Featuring an additional three extra lugs and optimized rubber compound reduces heat buildup, allowing the tire to run cooler and also resist heat-induced and abrasive tread wear.
  • Even Tread Wear: A wider tread design in combination with an adjustment in the shoulder height of the tire and the optimal carcass design provides distribution of contact pressure.
  • Longer Lifetime: The design of the tread and improved rubber compound provides longer tread life by preventing irregular wear caused by excessive lug movement and heat buildup.
  • Reliability: The strong sidewalls mean a reduction of deflection, improved protection against damage, and a longer service life.

The new tire is available in two versions: M-Stacker and M-Stacker+, where the difference is made by the tread depth, 55 vs. 70mm. The 18.00-25 M-Stacker and 18.00-25 M-Stacker+ are now in production are on the market.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Releases Giant Earthmax SR 468

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Releases New MS709 Solid Telehandler Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Five Attributes to Look for in Telehandler Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Launches New AgriMax Turf RT 333 Tire

Advertisement

on

Magna Tyres Launches M-Stacker Material Handling Tire

on

BKT Launches New Agrimax V-Flecto Sizes

on

Trelleborg Adds Comfort Line to Brawler HPS Range

on

GRI Announces Partnership with Joskin
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect