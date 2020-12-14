Magna Tyres Launches M-Stacker Material Handling Tire

Magna Tyres Group has launched its latest addition to its material handling tire lineup: the 18.00-25 Magna M-Stacker (IND-4).

The company says the M-Stacker is built for use on reach stackers, empty container handlers and heavy-duty forklifts designed with a focus on improving the efficiency and productivity of cargo operations.

The Magna M-Stacker has been developed starting from the company’s MB01 tread design. The company says the tire has been constructed according the following main focus areas:

Enhance Tread Design/Groove Area: Featuring an additional three extra lugs and optimized rubber compound reduces heat buildup, allowing the tire to run cooler and also resist heat-induced and abrasive tread wear.

Even Tread Wear: A wider tread design in combination with an adjustment in the shoulder height of the tire and the optimal carcass design provides distribution of contact pressure.

Longer Lifetime: The design of the tread and improved rubber compound provides longer tread life by preventing irregular wear caused by excessive lug movement and heat buildup.

Reliability: The strong sidewalls mean a reduction of deflection, improved protection against damage, and a longer service life.

The new tire is available in two versions: M-Stacker and M-Stacker+, where the difference is made by the tread depth, 55 vs. 70mm. The 18.00-25 M-Stacker and 18.00-25 M-Stacker+ are now in production are on the market.