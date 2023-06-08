 Preparing for the Light Truck Tire Wave

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Preparing for the Light Truck Tire Wave

The rise in popularity of light truck segments provides challenges and opportunities for tire dealers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The popularity of light trucks is growing. A recent report from SEMA said the LT segment, which includes pickups, vans, SUVs and CUVs, is projected to account for almost 70% of all new vehicle sales by 2025. Pickup trucks alone make up more than 20% of all vehicles currently in operation in the US.

Related Articles

Are you ready for this growth? In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss the rise in popularity of the LT segment and what it means for you.

Different performance requirements of light trucks create a challenge for tire manufacturers to develop tires that can fulfill the needs of all LT drivers yet help both drivers and dealers distinguish between performance characteristics.

As premium and versatile trucks become more common, tire dealers will need to find tires that match the performance requirements their customers want and what the vehicle needs.

To cater to these needs, tire manufacturers focus design efforts on performance areas like sidewall toughness, wet performance and rolling resistance. Technological advancements have led some manufacturers to develop premium LT tires with features like high silica rubber compounds and 3D tire sipes that enhance tire performance.

So, where does this leave you? For customers to be happy with tire recommendations, tire dealers must have a comprehensive understanding of their driving conditions and habits. Factors like ride comfort, noise reduction, traction and performance are important to consider and ask questions about when making tire recommendations.

For instance, you may recommend highway all-season tires for folks who spend most of their time driving on the highway. All-terrain tires should be recommended for drivers who want off-road capability but still spend a significant amount of time on the highway. Winter tires are a great choice for drivers in cold environments looking for the ultimate winter grip.

Tire dealers who can effectively communicate their knowledge and understanding of customers’ needs are also more likely to gain their trust and earn their business.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-Tires-of-the-Future
RWTN-Tire-Shop-Services-Making-You-the-Most-Money
Conti EVs
TR-Continental-Lug-Nut
Garage Studio

P-Metric vs. Euro-Metric Tires

Tire classifications matter: Know the difference between P-Metric, LT-Metric and Euro-Metric.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Metric Tires

Look at a tire. Do you see an "extra load" symbol in front of the size on the tire’s sidewall? Well, that is one indicator that can help you find the right replacement tire size. But it goes deeper than that.

Tires in today’s market can be classified as P-Metric, Euro-Metric and LT-Metric, but what do these classifications mean? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video!

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
How to Spot Brake Pad System Failures

Typically, the main culprit of friction material separation is corrosion. How do you spot it?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Brake-Failure
Help Customers Choose the Right All-Terrain Tire

All-terrain tires are designed to perform well both on and off-road, making them a popular choice for truck and SUV owners.

By Christian Hinton
Continental- All-Terrain
Load Index vs. Load Range: What’s the Difference?

The load index is listed as a number, and the tire’s load range is represented by a letter. Do you know the difference between them?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Index-v-Range
Shop Management Software Tips

Take control of your business and propel it to the next level with shop management software.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Shop-Software

Other Posts

Manufacturers Push UHP Summer Tire Segment to the Limits

In a targeted segment that caters to enthusiasts — from spirited daily drivers to weekend track warriors — dealers who are up to speed on tire features, performance and options will find success with their UHP summer customers.

By Denise Koeth
maxxis-victra-vr1-UHP-tire
Turbo Wholesale Tires Acquires Tire Wholesalers

As part of the transaction, the Kogel family has become partial owners in the combined business alongside Kingswood and the Sepetjian family.

By Madeleine Winer
tire distribution
Military Vet, Harvard Grad Sets Sights on Growing with Tire Pros

With 30 locations under Northern Rock Automotive, Logan Leslie talks about opportunities in tire and auto repair.

By Madeleine Winer
Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie
Kenda Unveils New Brand Logo

Kenda said the new logo incorporates three design elements that represent quality assurance, a strong foundation and the road ahead.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda Tire USA logo 2023