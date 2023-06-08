Preparing for the Light Truck Tire Wave

The popularity of light trucks is growing. A recent report from SEMA said the LT segment, which includes pickups, vans, SUVs and CUVs, is projected to account for almost 70% of all new vehicle sales by 2025. Pickup trucks alone make up more than 20% of all vehicles currently in operation in the US.

Are you ready for this growth? In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss the rise in popularity of the LT segment and what it means for you.

Different performance requirements of light trucks create a challenge for tire manufacturers to develop tires that can fulfill the needs of all LT drivers yet help both drivers and dealers distinguish between performance characteristics.

As premium and versatile trucks become more common, tire dealers will need to find tires that match the performance requirements their customers want and what the vehicle needs.

To cater to these needs, tire manufacturers focus design efforts on performance areas like sidewall toughness, wet performance and rolling resistance. Technological advancements have led some manufacturers to develop premium LT tires with features like high silica rubber compounds and 3D tire sipes that enhance tire performance.

So, where does this leave you? For customers to be happy with tire recommendations, tire dealers must have a comprehensive understanding of their driving conditions and habits. Factors like ride comfort, noise reduction, traction and performance are important to consider and ask questions about when making tire recommendations.

For instance, you may recommend highway all-season tires for folks who spend most of their time driving on the highway. All-terrain tires should be recommended for drivers who want off-road capability but still spend a significant amount of time on the highway. Winter tires are a great choice for drivers in cold environments looking for the ultimate winter grip.

Tire dealers who can effectively communicate their knowledge and understanding of customers’ needs are also more likely to gain their trust and earn their business.

