Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Launch Tech USA has released its third-generation professional ADAS system calibration stand for passenger cars, the X-431 ADAS Pro Plus.

The stand is made of an aluminum alloy material, which is lightweight and resistant to oxidation, the company says. The ADAS Pro Plus uses laser positioning and ranging so the target can be placed accurately and quickly. The stand’s main bracket can quickly fine-tune the position of the target in the horizontal, front/rear, left/right directions, with high precision and simple operation, the company says.

The equipment adopts a modular design concept, and the stand alignment to the vehicle does not need a skilled technician to operate, the company says. The ADAS Pro Plus supports the calibration of all ADAS systems from over 50 vehicle manufacturers, the company says.

